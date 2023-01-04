Officers placed on administrative leave after man dies in police custody.

Three Jackson Police Officers have been placed on leave as MBI is investigating a Saturday night death in Jackson.

Three officers of the Jackson Police Department have been placed on leave after a man died while in custody, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the victim's home at 572 E. Beasly Road when officers took a man into custody, who later experienced a medical-related incident, officials said.

"Officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty and James Land were later placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident," officials said.

American Medical Response was called to the scene to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a WLBT report.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement on the incident in accordance with department policies and procedures.

"The loss of life is always tragic and we remain committed to transparency,” Lumumba said. "At this time, we do not have any additional comment as we allow the investigation to continue."

The name of the victim has not been released.

MBI confirmed they are conducting an independent investigation to get additional details on the case.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson, MS, police officers placed on administrative leave after death