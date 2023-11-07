Officers prevented ‘potential mass shooting’ in downtown Boone, chief says

The chief of the Boone Police Department is thanking his officers for “preventing a potential mass shooting” in downtown Boone.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 to report that a man was flashing a gun outside of Boone Saloon on West King Street. It’s right across from the campus of Appalachian State University.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was wearing a tactical vest and carrying a shotgun, police said.

Police were able to take him into custody.

Through an investigation, police discovered the suspect, 59-year-old Peter Modiene Gabaree of Lenoir, had been inside Boone Saloon earlier and had been asked to leave. Once he got outside, police believe he went to his car to put on the vest and grab a shotgun, a handgun, and ammo for both guns.

People passing by at the time were the ones who called 911, investigators said.

“I would like to commend our officers for their quick actions and preventing a potential mass shooting here in Boone,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “This was obviously a dangerous situation. We are grateful to the citizen who saw this suspicious activity and called us. Our officers interrupted a man who had put on a ballistic vest and was loading weapons in his car. I am thankful to Sergeant Scott Mackler and his patrol shift for their courage in confronting and taking into custody this armed individual to safeguard our community.”

Gabaree was charged with going armed to the terror of the public (common law) and misdemeanor resisting officers. He was given a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 20.

