Officers raid Georgia bar for illegally selling alcohol

Early Sunday morning, Clayton County police said in a statement that they conducted an operation on a business for illegally selling alcohol to its customers.

According to officers, the Taps Bar and Grill on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro was selling alcohol to patrons without a business license or alcohol permit.

Police said they conducted their operation around 3:15 a.m. on June 11.

When they got to the bar and grill, officers cleared the bar of customers and spoke to three employees at the location.

In a statement published Tuesday, Clayton County police said Taps’ owner was not on site.

A worker at the restaurant was arrested for violating Georgia’s controlled substances law for cocaine possession, as well as possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Another employee was arrested for failure to appear on criminal trespass warrants from Fulton County, according to police.

The third employee was given citations for violating county ordinances and was allowed to leave.

When police got the owner of Taps on the phone, he was also issued citations for violating ordinances and officers removed all alcohol from the location and put it into evidence.

