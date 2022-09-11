Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
Investigators said the person involved was found to be a convicted felon.
TRENDING STORIES:
Law enforcement urges drivers to slow down after dashcam video shows semitruck plowing into truck
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
During the search, officers found marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, alprazolam, several THC-infused items, a gun and almost $4,000 in cash.
Officials said the suspect will be charged accordingly.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: