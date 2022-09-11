Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County

A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car.

According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.

Investigators said the person involved was found to be a convicted felon.

During the search, officers found marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, alprazolam, several THC-infused items, a gun and almost $4,000 in cash.

Officials said the suspect will be charged accordingly.

