Officers released from hospital after shooting; suspect still hospitalized

Feb. 12—Few details are known as an investigation unfolds into an incident where two police officers and a 25-year-old man were shot in Frederick Friday afternoon.

Frederick Police Department officers Bryan Snyder, 43, and Kristen Kowalsky, 32, were released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Friday night after being treated for gunshot wounds, city of Frederick communications manager Allen Etzler said. The third individual, identified by police as Dominique Lamarr Lewis, was still hospitalized Friday night.

Before the shooting began, Snyder and Kowalsky responded to the intersection of Key Parkway and Waverley Drive in Frederick at about 12:40 p.m. Friday for a call of a suspicious male with a firearm, according to FPD Chief Jason Lando. The chief referred to Lewis as the suspect.

About 10 minutes later, Etzler said they learned an officer was shot.

Maryland State Police helicopters flew the officers and Lewis to shock trauma.

The officers and Lewis suffered gunshot wounds to their torsos, according to shock trauma physician in chief Dr. Thomas Scalea, who spoke at a news conference outside the Baltimore hospital at 5 p.m. Friday.

Scalea said Lewis underwent surgery, but he hoped the patient would recover. Prior to the officers being released, Scalea said Snyder and Kowalsky were awake and doing well as of 5 p.m.

As of Friday night, few details are publicly known about what led up to the shooting, which is under investigation.

"Two Frederick city police officers responded, walked up and approached the person in a non-confrontational manner and did everything they could to de-escalate any situations," Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said at a news conference in Frederick near the scene at 5 p.m. Friday. "Upon that time, something happened, and the two officers were injured."

Wivell was unable to answer many questions, saying details are still under investigation by the Maryland State Police. Lando also declined to address the shooting further since it is being investigated by an outside agency.

A state police spokesperson could not provide any further information Friday evening. Additional information is expected Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Speaking in Baltimore, Lando commended the shock trauma staff for their work.

"They took exceptional care of our officers," he said. "It's a tough time right now to be a police officer."

He said he knows his officers will want to be back to work when they recover. Snyder has been with FPD two years, while Kowalsky has served nine years.

Lando and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe were in training when they learned of the shooting.

"Our hearts just dropped," the police chief said.

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, speaking outside the shock trauma center, said the city was overwhelmed by support it received.

"It means a great deal to us," the mayor said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, not long after the shooting, dozens of police and fire personnel filled a parking lot behind Boscov's in the 1300 block of W. Patrick Street. State police helicopters landed and took off from the parking lot.

Frederick County Public Schools in the area were put on lockout as a result. Lockouts at schools within Frederick High School feeder pattern were lifted around 2:15 p.m. At about 3:30 p.m., FCPS said police activity in the area of Key Parkway and Waverley Drive meant "it may be difficult for buses to transport students home in that area." The district said it would bring students back to their school if bus drivers weren't able to complete their routes.

Investigators remained on scene in Frederick well into the evening, including members of the Office of the Attorney General, the Maryland State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Maryland Attorney General's Office was also called to investigate initially, according to police officials, but has stepped away since Lewis's medical status is optimistic. Law requires the attorney general to investigate if an officer involved incident leads to death.

Before the news conference concluded in Baltimore, Dr. Scalea spoke to the recent violence they've witnessed at shock trauma center.

He said five people were admitted before 2 p.m. Friday — not all related to the Frederick shooting — with gunshot wounds.

"This is out of control," he said. "It's so demoralizing."

