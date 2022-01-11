Officers rescue pilot seconds before train hits crashed airplane on railroad tracks

Officers in California saved a pilot who crashed onto railroad tracks seconds before a train smashed the wreckage into pieces.

On Sunday, a Cessna 172 made an emergency landing around 2 p.m. PDT shorty after takeoff from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, according to The Associated Press.

Two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department can be seen on body camera footage pulling the bloodied pilot to safety moments before the train struck the aircraft.

"Go, go go!" one of the officers shouted while running from the tracks.

The pilot was the only one on board and was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known. No other injuries were reported.

"Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft," the LAPD account tweeted.

Officials said Metrolink train service was halted and road traffic was detoured in the area about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

