‘This is a tragedy’: Elderly Overland Park couple dies in possible murder-suicide

Bob Cronkleton, Andrea Klick
Officers in Overland Park responded to a shooting Thursday and found an elderly couple dead at the scene in what police said may be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a call just before 9:15 a.m. when a man said his wife had been shot in the 8400 block of England Street, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found both the caller and his wife dead. Both died of gunshot wounds.

“This is a tragedy,” Lacy said.

The woman was bedridden and may have been in hospice care, Lacy said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Overland Park officers were on the scene of what police say was a murder-suicide Thursday in the 8400 block of England Street.
