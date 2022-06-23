‘This is a tragedy’: Elderly Overland Park couple dies in possible murder-suicide

Officers in Overland Park responded to a shooting Thursday and found an elderly couple dead at the scene in what police said may be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a call just before 9:15 a.m. when a man said his wife had been shot in the 8400 block of England Street, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found both the caller and his wife dead. Both died of gunshot wounds.

“This is a tragedy,” Lacy said.

The woman was bedridden and may have been in hospice care, Lacy said.

