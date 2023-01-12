After officers responded to shooting, they found a trail of blood and a Bengal tiger cub.

Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday and while investigating, found a trail of blood and a healthy, months-old Bengal tiger, New Mexico authorities announced.

Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting in Southeast Albuquerque outside of a convenience store. According to police, the shooting victim was standing outside and was hit by a stray bullet.

While at the scene, officers heard another shot from a mobile home and made their way towards it. While there, officers noticed a trail of blood and followed it to a nearby trailer with an unlocked door.

Inside, police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a dog crate.

A Bengal tiger found on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Conservation took the cub to the ABQ BioPark, where veterinarians examined it and said the tiger is healthy. For now, the tiger will stay at the BioPark until an investigation is done and officials can find it a permanent home.

Big cats: Mexican police haul off 200 big cats, other animals in sanctuary raid: 'Horrible situation'

'Not a cute animal': Kangaroo attacks and kills man, blocking paramedics from saving life

A Bengal tiger found on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in New Mexico.

Other reports of exotic animals in New Mexico

The department of game and fish conservation said that on Aug. 12, conservation officers and other law enforcement officials served search warrants on two homes in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

They received a tip that a tiger was being illegally held at one of the homes. The tiger involved in this search wasn't found but officers found an illegally possessed, 3-foot alligator that was taken to a zoo.

“The Department of Game and Fish suspects that the tiger confiscated Tuesday is not the same tiger sought during the August 2022 search,” Field Operations Division Col. Tim Cimbal said in a news release. "The tiger from August is believed to be more than 1 year old and likely weighs 50-90 pounds at this time. The tiger confiscated Tuesday is only a few months old and weighed only 20 pounds."

Story continues

A Bengal tiger found on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in New Mexico.

The appeal of owning exotic wildlife and recent legislation

Game and Fish officials said they have seen a rise in questions about permits to import or own tigers.

The department said that in New Mexico, laws have long existed that prevent importing and owning wildlife and exotic species without proper documentation.

Because tigers are a group IV prohibited species, only permitted zoos in New Mexico can own them, the department said.

A Bengal tiger found on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in New Mexico.

When members of the general public and those without proper qualifications own exotic animals, the animals are often living in poor conditions and are neglected, the department said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengal tiger cub found in New Mexico during shooting investigation