Officers responding to call fatally shoot man in NW Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade Police officers responding to a call in Northwest Miami-Dade shot and killed a man Monday evening, according to a department spokesman.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m in the area of Northwest 113th Street and 17th Avenue.

While police did not confirm what brought the officers to the area nor what led to the shooting, a law enforcement source said someone called 911 saying that if officers didn’t come, he planned to start firing shots.

When officers arrived, the man was outside with a gun threatening them, according to the source.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now investigate the shooting.

This story will update.