Officers responding to report of gunfire in Midtown Anchorage find man dead

Jan. 26—Anchorage patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire in Midtown late Wednesday found a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Eureka Street around 11:45 p.m. and found the victim with trauma to the upper body, according to an early morning APD update.

"Police are currently following up on leads and there is no suspect information to release at this time," police said. "The motive, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation."

The victim's name was withheld pending once next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story and will be updated.