Officers responding to shots fired in downtown Anchorage find 1 dead, 1 seriously injured, police say

Jan. 28—One man is dead and another has been hospitalized following an apparent shooting in downtown Anchorage early Saturday morning that police are investigating as a homicide.

Police said they responded at 3:19 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired in a large parking lot on West Third Avenue between G and H streets.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two men — one who was declared dead at the scene, and another who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police department classified the investigation as a homicide in an online report Saturday morning.

"Multiple people are being interviewed; no arrests have been made," police said in the report.

The parking lot, which is located about a block from Anchorage Police Department headquarters, was blocked off Saturday morning as police investigated the scene.

Saturday's incident follows another homicide investigation in the area from December. Brodie Smith, 30, died in the hospital Dec. 10, six days after he was involved in a fight at The Gaslight Lounge and then was severely beaten in a different parking lot nearby, according to court documents filed with charges in the case.