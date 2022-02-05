Officers ruled justified in shooting with homicide suspect

Feb. 4—The Cleveland County District Attorney's office has ruled the three Norman police officers who shot at a homicide suspect Jan. 20 were justified in their actions.

NPD master officers Daniel Brown and Jenny Bryan and officer Dustin Crawford are on administrative assignment after exchanging gunfire with Isis McMullen, 28, on Jan. 20 in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. A 911 caller reported McMullen had shot a man in the head; the caller later reported more gunshots while on the line.

An edited video of the body camera footage, released Jan. 27, showed an officer running through an alleyway with a rifle and then firing several shots while on the ground after gunshots are heard. Another body cam video shows an officer firing her sidearm right after leaving the cruiser, and screaming "get on the ground" repeatedly.

A third body cam video showed another officer with a rifle hiding behind a dumpster before firing down the alleyway after gunshots are heard.

The DA's office made the decision "following a review of the investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence," according to a Thursday news release from NPD.

"The three officers remain on routine administrative assignment pending the completion of the internal review of the incident," the release states.

The DA's office was closed Friday for hazardous road conditions, and could not be reached for comment and additional documentation.

McMullen is accused of killing James Pennington, 45, and wounding Vernon Lewis, 47. She has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction in connection with the incident.

She has a preliminary hearing conference Feb. 22, according to court records.

The Transcript requested body camera footage of the shooting Jan. 21. A video compiling the footage with narration from an NPD officer was shown at the Jan. 27 Norman Rotary meeting before it was posted to social media.

When asked why NPD decided to show it at the rotary club before sharing it with the media, NPD Chief Kevin Foster said it was to see if he could get comments and hear if anything needed to be added or adjusted before its release.