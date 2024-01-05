Officers on scene of barricade situation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police were at a home in the 900 block of Redstart Avenue in reference to a barricaded subject, police said Thursday evening.

Police said the barricaded subject is a man who has an active warrant, and they have negotiations that have been ongoing to have the man surrender.

