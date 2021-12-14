Officers search for bank robber of First Horizon on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro

Officers are searching for a male suspect of a First Horizon Bank robbery Monday afternoon on Cason Lane, spokesperson confirmed.

"Detectives are on scene gathering facts," said Larry Flowers, a spokesman for the Murfreesboro Police Department. "The bank is temporarily closed while detectives investigate."

MPD Criminal Investigations Unit (CID) detectives and FBI Special Agents responded to the bank to investigate.

Bank employees told police, an unknown man, wearing a black shirt with green or gray Under Armor shirt underneath, black hat, black face mask and jeans, handed a teller a note demanding money at 1:27 p.m. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank robber is believed to be driving a newer model, dark gray Honda Accord with no tag. The get-away car was parked across the street at a different bank.

Anyone with information about the bank robber should contact CID Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615 893-STOP (7867) or via the P3 Mobile Intel app. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

As a precaution, Cason Lane Academy did go into a lock out to prevent visitors from entering the building for about 15 minutes because of the bank robbery, Murfreesboro City Schools spokesperson Lisa Trail said.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro police search for bank robber