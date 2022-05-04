Officers search for man in Dayton after police cruiser rammed

May 3—Police were searching for a man Tuesday afternoon who rammed a police cruiser with a Dodge Charger in Trotwood before fleeing and crashing in Dayton.

The suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser around 12:35 p.m. near state Route 49 south and Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood, according to initial reports. The vehicle then took off before crashing minutes later near South Gettysburg and Chicamauga avenues in Dayton.

The man then ran away from the wrecked car. Initial reports indicated the suspect was armed.

No officers were injured when the cruiser was hit, according to crews on the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Dayton and Trotwood police departments, along with K9 units, responded to the crash on Gettysburg Avenue. Crews at the scene also had a drone to help search for the suspect.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, who is not believed to have been apprehended.