Officers search for man wanted in 3 Fresno shootings, police say. School on lockdown

A Fresno elementary school was on lockdown Friday as police searched for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in three shootings, police said.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said officers attempted to serve a search warrant about 7 a.m. at a home near Ninth Street and Bellaire Way, which is northwest of Dakota and Cedar avenues.

The man, who was about 20, was seen by an officer escaping from a window in the home, she said.

Police and SWAT cordoned off the area as a helicopter circled above. Trueba Vega said police believe the man was within the perimeter, but as of 11:15 a.m. he had not been apprehended.

Centennial Elementary School on Saginaw Way and Ninth Street was on lockdown as a precaution.

“There is no danger to the school, but because of the proximity (it was locked down),” she said,

Police and SWAT set up a perimeter in a neighborhood northwest of Dakota and Cedar avenues Friday, May 12, 2023, after a man suspected of three shootings fled from officers, police said. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com