Officers search for man wanted in 3 Fresno shootings, police say. School on lockdown
A Fresno elementary school was on lockdown Friday as police searched for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in three shootings, police said.
Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said officers attempted to serve a search warrant about 7 a.m. at a home near Ninth Street and Bellaire Way, which is northwest of Dakota and Cedar avenues.
The man, who was about 20, was seen by an officer escaping from a window in the home, she said.
Police and SWAT cordoned off the area as a helicopter circled above. Trueba Vega said police believe the man was within the perimeter, but as of 11:15 a.m. he had not been apprehended.
Centennial Elementary School on Saginaw Way and Ninth Street was on lockdown as a precaution.
“There is no danger to the school, but because of the proximity (it was locked down),” she said,