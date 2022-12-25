Officers search for suspect in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.

Authorities said on Saturday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Citgo Gas Station on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Medical assistance was provided to the victim however he did not survive, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting.

The suspect pictured is wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, black beanie, white jeans, and a black bag across his chest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: