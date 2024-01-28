Officers searched for men accused of gas station robbery

Atlanta police are looking for two robbery suspects from a gas station robbery in southwest Atlanta.

On Sept. 18, 2023, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the BP Gas Station on Ralph David Abernathy Road in the Summerhill neighborhood.

A victim told police that while he was pumping gas, two men in ski masks pointed guns at him and the victim ran into the store, locking the door behind him.

The suspects then went inside the victim’s car while the victim was in the store.

One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victim, stealing his necklace and an undisclosed amount of money.

The unknown subjects then began to go inside the victim’s vehicle. While inside the store, an unknown male asked to be let out.

While walking out of the store, the unknown male pointed a firearm at the victim and stole his necklace and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

