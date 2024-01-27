Officers searching for missing 60-year-old woman in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD), is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 60-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Officers said that 60-year-old Angle Marie Davis was last seen wearing black clothing in the area of North Alabama Medical Center in Florence around 7:12 p.m.

Somerville Police locate 50-year old man reported missing Sunday

Davis is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. Officers said that Davis is 4’8 and weighs around 200 pounds. She also may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Angle Marie Davis, please contact FPD at 256-760-6610 or call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.