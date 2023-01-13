Officers searching for teen burglary suspect

Jan. 12—OLD HICKORY — The Mt. Juliet Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect in correlation with a pair of convenience store burglaries that occurred on Lebanon Road on Tuesday.

According to an update posted by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, detectives are following strong leads on the missing suspect's identity. As of Wednesday at press time, he had yet to be located.

The suspect is a 14-17-year-old Caucasian male who was seen on security footage wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a large upside-down smiley face with text that reads "Always Smiling" on the back.

Authorities last saw the suspect fleeing on foot towards Pin Oak Drive and Garland Drive.

Officers were alerted to a robbery in progress at 4EverECig, located at 14827 Lebanon Road, when a burglary alarm went off at around 3:30 a.m. Two suspects were apprehended after an officer spotted them burglarizing Marathon Gas, which is located at 15333 Lebanon Road.

After attempting to flee on foot and being arrested, the two juvenile suspects from Nashville were both charged with commercial burglary, vandalism, and evading arrest. The 16-year-old suspect was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old remain in secure custody, where Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said that they are being questioned by detectives regarding the whereabouts of the third suspect.

Further investigation led police to recover a vehicle parked by the suspects nearby. Inside they found a BB-type handgun, rifle and a small amount of marijuana.

Detectives have reason to believe that the three suspects have targeted convenience stores in the Metro-Nashville area in search of vape pens and e-cigarettes.

The suspects' connection to the other burglaries is currently under investigation.