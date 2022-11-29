Officers seen tasing man inside house during arrest will not be indicted, DA says

Officers who were seen roughly arresting a man inside of an Oakland, Tennessee home will not be indicted in connection to that incident, according to Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Back in July of 2022, video surfaced showing a bloodied Brandon Calloway being arrested.

The videos, captured by Calloway’s girlfriend, show officers interacting with Calloway inside of the Oakland home. The officers pursued Calloway after alleged traffic violations.

RELATED: Disturbing video shows officers roughly arresting man inside his home

Once inside the home, Calloway hid behind the couch before being tased by the officers, according to an arrest affidavit. However, that taser had “no effect” on Calloway, leading officers to use a baton instead, court records state.

According to the affidavit and Calloway’s attorney, Calloway got about eight stitches on his head and face.

District Attorney Davidson asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the circumstances of the arrest and the use of force involved.

The case was presented to the grand jury in Fayette County on Monday, November 28.

The grand jury decided not to indict those officers involved.

Calloway is due back in court in January of 2023. He is facing charges of evading arrest and disorderly conduct,

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: