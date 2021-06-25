Officers in SF involved in 2nd fatal shooting in same day

Jun. 25—SANTA FE — The second fatal officer-involved shooting in about a 13-hour period occurred in Santa Fe late Wednesday night, this time involving Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies.

New Mexico State Police, which is investigating both shootings, said the latest incident occurred about 11 p.m. at Siler Road and Rufina Court after a car chase that lasted several minutes.

"A male suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the deputies. Deputies fired at the suspect, striking him," according to a news release.

Earlier in the day, Santa Fe police shot and killed a suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting of a woman in the downtown area minutes earlier. That shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in an area popular with tourists.

The names of the two men killed by police have not been released pending notification of next of kin. But charging documents for a woman arrested in relation to the shooting Wednesday morning indicated the man killed in that incident was her brother, Francisco Lino-Gutierrez.

No officers were hurt in either incident. Their names will not be released until after investigators interview them, state police said.

Sheriff's deputies had encountered the man killed Wednesday night earlier that day. State police say deputies working the day shift attempted to perform a traffic stop on a stolen black Ford Ranger pickup. The driver of the Ranger tried to ram a patrol vehicle before getting away, police said. Officers chased the vehicle, but eventually called off the pursuit.

Later that night, deputies saw the black Ford Ranger and again tried to pull the truck over. The driver fled again, but stopped at the Siler Road and Rufina Court intersection, got out of his vehicle and turned his gun toward deputies, who shot him, according to state police. The suspect died at the scene.

In the case of Wednesday morning's officer-involved shooting with the Santa Fe Police Department, police arrested a woman believed to have participated in an earlier shooting along with the male suspect who was killed.

Story continues

Kalin Addison, 20, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in the shooting at De Vargas Park. According to court documents, Addison got involved with a fight between a woman named "Aly," who she says is her sister, and another woman.

That woman later told police at a hospital she was at the park with her husband and 4-year-old son when Aly approached her and began fighting. She said she had previously gotten into a fight with Aly days earlier, according to court documents.

She said that, during Wednesday's confrontation, Addison stepped in, grabbed a handgun and during a struggle shot her in the back of the neck.

According to court documents, Addison told police: "I didn't mean to shot (sic) her, I got scared ... I tried to pistol whip her, but my finger found the trigger. I was just as surprised as everyone else and I was like, 'oh my God, please get up.' "

Addison told police she had used methamphetamine and drank alcohol earlier in the day, court documents say. She had just been released from the Santa Fe County jail the day before on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Addison said that, after she shot the woman, she gave the gun to her "brother," Francisco Lino-Gutierrez, who ran from the scene with the gun. Officers caught up with Lino-Guiterrez and fatally shot him when he allegedly pointed the weapon at police.

A news release issued by Santa Fe Police on Wednesday said the suspect who was killed also shot at the woman once before fleeing.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she wants to be transparent about how her office will evaluate the incidents, and that her office will await the outcome of the state police investigation.

"We await the results of a comprehensive investigation, at which time we will communicate fully with the public," she said in a statement Thursday.