Officers shoot fleeing suspect who wouldn’t drop gun, Columbus police say

Columbus police say an officer shot a fleeing suspect Monday when he refused to drop a gun after they chased him down on foot.

A news release the department issued Monday evening identified neither the suspect nor the officer involved.

Police said they started looking for the man Sunday, when he pointed a gun at an officer who pulled him over for a traffic stop. The suspect fled when the officer retrieved his own weapon, the department said, so warrants were issued for his arrest.

When officers saw the suspect’s vehicle again at 11:36 a.m. Monday, he fled, causing a hit-and-run crash, police said.

After he abandoned his automobile in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway, officers saw him in the 7600 block of Kayne Boulevard, police said. He did not comply when ordered to drop his gun, and an officer shot him, they said.

“The suspect’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening,” said the news release. “He was arrested and taken into custody.”

It said the man’s charges so far include:

Aggravated assault on a police officer.

Using a firearm to commit a crime.

Having a gun while under age 18.

Fleeing from police.

Running a stop sign.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, police said.