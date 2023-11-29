Officers shoot at, kill man during child sex predator sting in Kannapolis

A man was killed Wednesday after officers from the Kannapolis Police Department and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office shot at him as he resisted arrest during a child sex predator sting, police said.

The 33-year-old man thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl and traveled to Bellwood Place to have sex with her, Kannapolis Police and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a joint news release.

Bellwood Place is less than half a mile from downtown Kannapolis.

Officers from both agencies were waiting for the suspect, who police have not yet named, when he entered the home, refused arrest and shot at police.

Officers fired back, and the man died at the scene, according to the news release.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting per both departments’ policies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.