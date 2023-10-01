Officers shoot, kill man after standoff in Idabel, OSBI investigating

Officers shot and killed a man in Idabel following an hours-long standoff, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into what happened.

On Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the town of about 7,000 in southeast Oklahoma.

Authorities said a man inside the residence was armed and refused to come out for several hours. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police SWAT team assisted local police.

The man eventually accessed a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, driving toward officers, authorities said.

Officers fired at the vehicle and killed the man, authorities said. No officers were injured, according to authorities.

The OSBI did not provide more information Sunday, such as the name and age of the person killed. Authorities also have not disclosed any information about the officers who fired their weapons, including where they are employed.

Idabel is the county seat of McCurtain County. Law enforcement in the county has been under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Kevin Clardy, one of his investigators and a county commissioner were accused by a local newspaper of discussing killing a local reporter and the lynching of Black people. The alleged statements came to light in April after they were recorded and published by the McCurtain Gazette-News.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and other Oklahoma officials called on Clardy to resign. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond later announced that an investigation found no legal grounds to move forward with a process to force Clardy from office.

Clardy has refused to step down.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Idabel leads to OSBI investigation