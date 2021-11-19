Officers shoot, kill suspect in Gaston County deli

Police officers at the scene of an officer involved shooting on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Creekside Community Market between Cherryville and Bessemer City.

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Thursday while he held hostages inside a rural Gaston County market located between Cherryville and Bessemer City.

The incident began around lunchtime Thursday when an employee at an HVAC business on Earl Road in Cleveland County was robbed at gunpoint, according to Gaston County Police.

The suspect, who police have not identified, allegedly stole a cellphone, cash and ring from the employee.

The suspect then fled the scene.

A short time after the robbery occurred, Cherryville Police Department officers encountered the suspect while conducting a follow-up investigation for Cleveland County. The suspect fled in a vehicle and a pursuit resulted.

The suspect crashed on N.C. 279 near Dick Beam Road. After a foot pursuit, Cherryville Police encountered the suspect and shots were fired, according to Gaston County Police.

The suspect then fled on foot and evaded police.

Several agencies were involved in the search for the suspect, including Cherryville Police, Gaston County Sherriff’s Office, Gaston County Police and Gastonia Police.

During the search, police received information the suspect was at Creekside Community Market on Coho Road between Bessemer City and Cherryville in Gaston County.

As officers from Gastonia Police, Gaston County Sherriff’s and Gaston County Police approached the store, the suspect was encountered with hostages inside, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers fired shots, which resulted in fatal injuries to the suspect.

No hostages or law enforcement officers were injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating both of the officer involved shootings.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Gaston County Police Detective T. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

