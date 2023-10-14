Officers shoot knife-wielding man in downtown L.A., police say

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The shooting at Broadway and 6th Street occurred around 1:30 a.m. when officers who were on patrol were “flagged down by a community member, directing them to a man with a knife,” police said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ofcrs made contact with the suspect who was armed with a knife, gave the suspect commands and attempted to gain compliance. The suspect ignored commands and continued east on Broadway to 6th Street,” police added.

Officers used 40mm foam rounds on the man, but to no avail.

He fled to Spring and 6th streets, where “he charged at an officer with a knife in his hand,” prompting police to open fire, according to the LAPD.

40mm foam rounds were deployed. The suspect fled from officers to the area of Spring and 6th St where he charged at an officer with a knife in his hand, and an OIS occurred. Suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody.

The man was hit and taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Footage shared to the Citizen app appeared to show officers providing first aid to the man, who was lying in the middle of the street.

No further details were available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

