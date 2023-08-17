Officers shoot man accused of firing gun in girlfriend’s Concord apartment

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting where an officer fired two shots at a man in a Concord apartment Wednesday.

The Concord Police Department said during a media briefing the man pointed a gun at officers who were responding to a call around 5:45 p.m. of a shooting at Locke Mill Plaza on Church Street and Peachtree Avenue.

According to police, the man who the officer shot was a suspect in a shooting at the apartment building.

When officers first arrived to his girlfriend’s apartment — where the initial shots were fired — the man had already fled, WSOC, the Observer’s news partner, reported. Police left after about 30 minutes of searching the area, said Major Todd McGhee Wednesday night.

The suspect returned 10 minutes later, WBTV reported, and officers re-entered the apartment after his girlfriend and two other women gave them permission.

Police told the man to put the gun in his hand down, but he raised it at officers, McGhee said .

“There is evidence that he intended to point the gun at the police officers when they were inside the apartment,” he said.

Officers immediately tended to the injured suspect, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the man’s name or said if he’s been charged related to the first shooting investigation.