Officers shoot person in Joliet after officer pinned by vehicle, police say

Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Police officers shot a person in Joliet Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop, after the person’s vehicle struck an officer, Joliet Police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in a Wendy’s parking lot on North Center Street. The person’s vehicle struck an officer, pinning the officer between two vehicles, Joliet police said in a statement.

Additional officers assisting at the scene fired their weapons, striking the person, police said.

Joliet police said they did not have information about the condition of the person, who was taken to a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital, where the officer’s condition was stabilized.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

