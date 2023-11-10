Fresno Police release body cam footage of stabbing suspect who was shot by officers
Police have released body cam footage of an incident where officers shot a stabbing suspect in Northwest Fresno.
Police have released body cam footage of an incident where officers shot a stabbing suspect in Northwest Fresno.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 18,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.
"Your Lucky Day" director Daniel Brown says "the movie became much more important" in the wake of Cloud's unexpected death as he calls the actor's family "the most important audience right now."
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
It's being released on February 22, 2024.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
A team from Cornell University fitted a pair of eyeglasses with a tiny sonar system to demonstrate how the technology can track the body's movement via acoustic signals.
California regulators have issued an order to halt the implementation of Cruise's permit to charge for robotaxi rides across San Francisco 24/7 as they consider the city's request for a redo of the hearing that granted the permit. The action by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is in addition to the agency's October 24 automatic suspension of Cruise's authority to carry passengers in driverless AVs, following a suspension of Cruise's driverless permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The agencies suspended Cruise’s permits after an October 2 incident in which a pedestrian who was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane was then run over by a Cruise robotaxi.
When Pico launched its Oculus Quest challenger in China last year, it did so with great optimism. Light (295 grams) and affordable ($420), the virtual reality headset released by the ByteDance-owned manufacturer was expected to drive adoption in a market inaccessible to Meta. A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that "a few hundred" employees were let go, leaving Pico with "under 2,000" people.
Chad Stahelski breaks down the evolution of the beloved "John Wick" franchise.
"I learned very quickly that being a mom takes time and it is a labor of love," says East.
Volkswagen aims to bring an under $35,000 EV to the U.S. market in 3-4 years, while Chinese automaker Nio said it is still "debating" a 2025 entry.
Release date "sparked a movement" in hip-hop, Wu-Tang chief RZA says.
Dallas has made Lamb the focal point of its passing attack, and it's working wonders in recent weeks.
Astra founders Chris Kemp and Adam London have proposed taking the company private, with the two saying they would acquire all the outstanding stock themselves, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. Kemp, who is chairman and CEO, and London, chief technology officer, offered to purchase the outstanding stock at $1.50 a share. The founder pair delivered their proposal to Astra’s board of directors.
SysAid chief technology officer Sasha Shapirov confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that attackers are exploiting a zero-day flaw affecting its on-premises software. A vulnerability is considered a zero-day when the vendor — in this case SysAid — has zero time to fix the bug before it is exploited by attackers. SysAid said it learned about the vulnerability on November 2 after Microsoft notified the company about the issue.
Most Gen Z users reported that styling their Roblox avatar was more important to them than styling themselves in the physical world.