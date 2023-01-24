Update: Officers shoots, injures man who was firing gun inside of home as wife hid, police say

Jan. 23—A Frederick police officer shot a man early Monday morning after responding to a report that the man was firing a gun inside a house in a north Frederick neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., FPD officers responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road after receiving a call from the man's wife from inside the residence, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Monday.

Long said that at 12:36 a.m., police arrived at the residence and began setting up a perimeter.

Police said they saw a man, whom they declined to identify, through a window, holding a gun, according to a press release.

Police said the man's wife was hiding in a closet during the incident.

At 12:58 a.m., Long said, the man again began firing his weapon and officers immediately entered the residence. One officer fired his weapon, striking the man in the torso as he stood in a stairwell on the first floor of the house, Long said.

Officers immediately began rendering aid to the man and called for EMS, police said.

When asked if the man pointed his gun at officers, Long said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

The man was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not considered to be life-threatening as of late Monday morning.

No bystanders were injured in the shooting, police said.

One officer sustained a minor hand injury when attempting to enter the residence, police said.

Maryland State Police are conducting an investigation into the officer's use of force, according to Monday's press release.

The state police unit handling the investigation could not be reached for comment on Monday.

"Any time one of our officers uses deadly force, or potentially deadly force, we must do everything possible to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said in a written statement. "To that end, we have asked the Maryland State Police to take the lead in the investigation into this morning's shooting."

Police did not identify the officer involved in the shooting, but said the officer was on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.