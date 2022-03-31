Officers shot in the City of Lebanon on Forest Street

Matthew Toth and Jack Panyard, Lebanon Daily News

Officials report that at least three people, including police officers, were involved in a shooting on Forest Street Thursday afternoon.

Individuals in the area were taken to local hospitals, officials have not released their names or their conditions.

Officials have reported that a press conference will be held later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

