Officers shot in the City of Lebanon on Forest Street

Officials report that at least three people, including police officers, were involved in a shooting on Forest Street Thursday afternoon.

Individuals in the area were taken to local hospitals, officials have not released their names or their conditions.

Officials have reported that a press conference will be held later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jack Panyard is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jpanyard@ydr.com or on Twitter at @JackPanyard.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon PA Shooting: Officers shot on Forest Street