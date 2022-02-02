Officers who shot Tavon Macklin in gunfight last February were justified, prosecutor says

Update on Wednesday, Feb.2, 2022: The Indianapolis police officers who shot Tavon Macklin during the exchange of gunfire last February will not face criminal charges, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office told IndyStar this week.

Prosecutors determined the officers' use of force was "was valid under the circumstances." An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the department's internal affairs investigation into the shooting will not officially conclude until IMPD's use of force board reviews the incident.

Macklin was charged with attempted murder in the shooting and has since been charged with murder in connection to two separate incidents.

Original Story: Police late Wednesday identified a man who was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire with officers the day before following a traffic stop on Indianapolis' east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the man is 21-year-old Tavon Macklin and noted that his condition after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital had been upgraded to stable.

Police said Tuesday that Crime Gun Intelligence Center detectives and SWAT officers, in marked and unmarked cars near the 3100 block of Forest Manor Avenue, saw a man in the passenger seat of a car they’d been tracking over two active warrants for violating a community corrections sentence for robbery.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said Tuesday that SWAT officers were asked to assist detectives because they believed the man later identified as Macklin was likely armed.

When officers attempted a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the driver stopped briefly and then sped off about half a block, police said. When officers tried to stop the car again, police said, Macklin got out and began firing shots at the officers.

Seven officers fired back.

Bailey did not reveal the number of shots that officers fired, citing the active investigation. Neighbors on the scene said they heard multiple.

Story continues

"(The man) was wanted," Bailey said. "(The Crime Gun Intelligence Center) focus is on the most violent individuals in our community, and robbery is a pretty violent crime."

Police on Tuesday night added that Macklin was also wanted for questioning by detectives related to an ongoing homicide investigation.

A SWAT medic began giving medical care to Macklin before he taken to Eskenazi.

The uninjured female driver was taken as a precaution and was later released.

A gun police say belongs to Macklin was recovered by law enforcement on the street.

Three Crime Gun Intelligence Center members wore body cameras during the incident, Bailey said, but those from the SWAT team did not.

Bailey said SWAT units are among the next in line to receive body camera equipment as part of the department's rollout that began last year.

All law enforcement officials involved are on administrative leave, per standard procedure, as Internal Affairs conducts an administrative investigation.

The results of that investigation will be reviewed by the citizen-majority Use of Force review board. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final decision on potential criminal charges in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

Bailey said the car then stopped, and the passenger got out and fired at the officers.



Officers fired shots back. Bailey said the number of officers is under investigation.



The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. The driver, who wasn’t hurt, was taken too as a precaution. — Sarah Nelson (@SarahNelsonIndy) February 23, 2021

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says detectives & SWAT saw a 21-year-old man with two warrants for robbery in a car on the 3100 block of North Forest Manor.



When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver stopped briefly, then sped off about half a block. — Sarah Nelson (@SarahNelsonIndy) February 23, 2021

Initial briefing from the scene: IMPD describes this as an “officer-action shooting,” one person transported to hospital in critical condition, no IMPD officers injured. Also say they are not looking for any suspects. (@indystar) pic.twitter.com/x9AykeHy8V — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) February 23, 2021

I’m at Forest Manor Avenue, where police said an officer-involved shooting took place at 3 p.m.



Little info has been released, but IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said a man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/wZbyR5KnTW — Sarah Nelson (@SarahNelsonIndy) February 23, 2021

This is the south-facing view from 34th and Forest Manor Ave. (for @indystar) pic.twitter.com/ToSMTDZDhu — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) February 23, 2021

Arriving at a shooting scene that involved IMPD, in the area of 3100 Forest Manor Ave on the east side. (@indystar) pic.twitter.com/W0bIzfSqYn — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) February 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police, 21-year-old man involved in east side shooting