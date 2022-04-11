Officers use spike strips to stop suspected DUI driver with juvenile passenger

Snoqualmie police officers were able to stop a suspected DUI driver who refused to pull over for a traffic stop early Sunday.

Police said a suspected DUI driver was in North Bend when the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop at Bendigo and South Fork onto eastbound Interstate 90 at speeds of up to 75 mph.

Officers said they were able to keep the car in sight while following it at a safe distance.

The driver exited the freeway at milepost 34 and got back onto westbound I-90.

“Based on the observed driving behavior in town and on the freeway, a DUI pursuit was authorized,” a post on the Snoqualmie Police Department’s Facebook page said.

At milepost 24, Snoqualmie police officers deployed spike strips, which flattened all four tires on the suspect’s car and brought it to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was taken into custody.

Police said drug paraphernalia could be seen in the center console and in the area around the driver’s seat.

The driver was booked into jail for investigation of felony eluding, with possible DUI charges pending a toxicology screening.

A juvenile passenger and her dog were taken back home to Kent.

No one was hurt.

