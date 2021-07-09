Officers sue Palo Alto, Calif., over Black Lives Matter mural

Reuters
U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies on Friday were probing American connections to this week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, three sources said, the day after two Haitian-American men were arrested on charges of participating in it. Haitian police identified the two as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, saying that they were part of a heavily armed commando unit https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-awake-uncertainty-after-presidential-assassination-2021-07-08 comprised mostly of 26 Colombians https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombian-suspects-haiti-presidents-killing-arrived-via-dominican-republic-2021-07-09, who sources in the Colombian army said entered Haiti from the neighboring Dominican Republic.