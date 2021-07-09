Officers sue Palo Alto, Calif., over Black Lives Matter mural

Reuters

Russia reported 25,766 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 2, as authorities struggled to suppress a surge in infections blamed on the more contagious Delta variant. Demand for vaccination had been tepid, but authorities say it has now picked up significantly. "Ideally, given vaccination is the only way to effectively fight the pandemic, we'd like everyone to be vaccinated one way or another," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.