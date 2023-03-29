Officers surround home near Norman elementary school

Mar. 29—Norman police have secured a home in the 1200 block of Iowa Street and taken a man into custody.

The unidentified man was arrested on a felony warrant for eluding that stemmed from a pursuit earlier in the year, Major Brent Barbour told The Transcript.

At the time, the pursuit endangered the lives of others, Barbour said.

About 6 a.m., police surrounded the home near Cleveland Elementary School to execute a high-risk search warrant for narcotics, weapons and stolen property, Barbour said.

"We continue to attempt contact with possible occupants of the residence to ensure a safe operation," police reported on the department's Facebook page.

School officials texted parents about 7:30 a.m., telling them "we have been informed that that there is police activity in the area, but it will not affect normal school operations."

Iowa between Berry Road and Barbour Avenue remains closed as officers work to return the area to normal operations.

This is a developing story.