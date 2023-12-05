Officers surround murder suspect believed to be in south Kennewick ravine

Police have surrounded a ravine in south Kennewick looking for a Tri-Cities pharmacist believed to have killed his brother-in-law on Monday.

People in the Elliot Lakes area reported seeing Adam P. Klei, 44, in the area early Tuesday afternoon, Kennewick police Commander Aaron Clem told the Herald.

An officer reported seeing a man in the bushes southeast of 44th Avenue and Gum Street with a gun to his head about 12:50 p.m. , according to dispatch reports.

Four officers went into the ravine with a K-9 police dog to surround him.

The man called out to them and allegedly fired several shots. It’s not clear if he was shooting toward the officers.

Police responded by firing pepperballs and another type of non-lethal weapon, according to dispatch reports.

No one arrest had been made as of 2 p.m.

Adam Klei

Police had been searching for Klei since Monday morning when he allegedly shot and killed his brother-in-law on the 3000 block of South Jean Street.

Kennewick police officers and Benton County Sheriff deputies investigate Monday morning’s fatal shooting scene in the 3000 block of South Jean Street. Law enforcement and paramedics responded to the south Kennewick neighborhood shortly before 10 a.m. after someone was reportedly in the road with a gunshot wound, according to dispatch reports.

Travis Kitchen, 48, was found by the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, and he could not be revived. One of his daughters was with him at the time.

Kitchen is married to Klei’s sister, and they are going through a divorce, according to court documents.

Klei’s LinkedIn profile says he works in the pharmacy at Yoke’s Fresh Market.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.