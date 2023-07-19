Officers, suspect exchange gunfire during encounter in Dallas

On Tuesday evening, an encounter between officers and a suspect in Dallas resulted in an exchange of gunfire. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during the incident, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call about a suspect with a weapon at the intersection of Fields Street and N. Holland Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.

At the scene, the officers encountered a man who was holding an object. During their investigation, the man fired a weapon, prompting the two officers to respond by discharging their own weapons.

Following the exchange of gunfire, a brief standoff occurred before the officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Neither the man nor the officers were hit by the gunfire, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department said the two officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Gaston County Police Department will also be assisting with the investigation.

