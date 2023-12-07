Officers find suspected drugs during in traffic stop on Ohio 751

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Ohio 751 in Lafayette Township.

The department stated a K-9 officer alerted on the vehicle during the stop and a search was conducted. A large amount of suspected methamphetamine, drug-trafficking materials and a firearm were confiscated.

One man and one woman were taken into custody. Their names have not been released pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case. Assisting was Prince's Wrecker Service.

