Officers swarm Coweta County high school after reports of person with gun on campus

There is a large law enforcement presence at a Coweta County high school Monday afternoon as officers investigate reports of a person with a gun on campus.

Officers from both the Newnan Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were at Central Education Center working to clear the school.

Several callers reported they heard there was a shooting at the school. According to school police, no one has been hurt.

Newnan police said that students “are in a secure location.”

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles including armored trucks.

Roads in the area are shut down as officers investigate.

