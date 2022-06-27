Officers swarm downtown Atlanta after in search of hit and run suspect who ran from scene with a gun

Officers from several law enforcement agencies have flooded downtown Atlanta to search for a suspect who crashed a car into a light pole in front of the Fulton County courthouse and ran.

Police said a driver fled a routine traffic stop before crashing into the pole and running from the scene with a possible weapon.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was on Forsyth Street working on another story, when the car crashed right in front of him.

Channel 2 Action News photographers at the scene saw officers running in the area, some carrying long guns and riot shields.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was also at the scene where he saw a man taken into custody by Georgia State University Police, but it’s unclear if that’s the suspect police were initially searching for.

GSU police said that officers reviewed surveillance cameras and verified that the suspect didn’t enter any GSU buildings. All the buildings have been cleared by law enforcement, but a large presence of GSU officers is staying in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Police described the man as wearing blue sweat pants, a blue jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia State University Police at 404-413-2100.

GSU Police are assisting Atlanta agencies in the search for a hit and run driver. There is no ongoing threat to the university community. — Georgia State University (@GeorgiaStateU) June 27, 2022

Officers have not provided the suspect’s identity or a description.

We’ve got crews headed to the scene working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.