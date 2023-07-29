Man hospitalized following SWAT standoff in Kettering

A SWAT team spent hours surrounding a Kettering home after police said a man fired shots into his neighborhood.

Kettering police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue just after 11:30 p.m Friday night.

David lives next door, he said he knew the man inside the home.

He said he’s a veteran who lives there with his dog and has trouble getting around.

“He got to where he couldn’t walk at all. Didn’t have a walker. Then he couldn’t get out of his chair,” David said.

When he visited his neighbor around 1 a.m. and he was calm, but that changed a few hours later.

" I guess he called the VA, don’t know exactly what was said, because I wasn’t there but that’s when the SWAT team and everyone was called,” David said.

A Kettering police lieutenant told News Center 7 they were worried about the public because the man fired shots through a window and front door.

David said he, and a negotiator, talked with the man and by almost 11 a.m. Saturday saw he was headed to the hospital.

He had surrendered peacefully.

“It was mostly the negotiator. I just played a small role. I was able to help him and he’s okay and no one got hurt,” David said.

Police have not released the name of the man, but did say he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Photo from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

