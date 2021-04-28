Officers testify about chase, gunfight

Apr. 28—GRANGEVILLE — After a miles-long chase last July 18 from the Clearwater River, through Kamiah, up to the Camas Prairie and out into the farm fields east of Ferdinand, law enforcement officers finally boxed in Sean L. Anderson on a dead-end road.

Lewis County Deputy Walter Wilkinson testified Tuesday that he saw Anderson open the door of his white Chevy pickup truck and point a shotgun at him.

"Put that gun down," Wikinson screamed, again and again. "Put that gun down. I will shoot you."

Anderson reportedly replied: "I know you will."

Wilkinson, again: "Put that gun down."

Anderson: "Don't do it. You don't have to do this."

Then a shotgun blast in Wilkinson's direction, followed by a barrage of gunfire from all four officers gathered at the scene.

Officers said later it appeared that Anderson had attempted to grab another gun but instead slumped over in his seat, having been shot in the face.

Anderson, 52, of Riggins, survived the encounter and is on trial this week in 2nd District Court here on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer. Anderson, who has been held in Kootenai County on a $1 million bond, appeared in the courtroom Tuesday in apparent good health, but wearing a black patch over his left eye. He is being represented in the trial by Mark T. Monson, of Moscow. Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson and his deputy, Ashley Jennings, are representing the state.

A jury of eight men and five women were selected Monday and Judge Gregory FitzMaurice opened Tuesday's hearing with instructions for the jurors, including an apology for the paltry daily remuneration of $15 for their services. It is the county commissioners who set jurors' wages, FitzMaurice said, and Idaho County has some of the lowest pay of any county in the state. He suggested jurors might want to take up the matter with the commissioners after the trial.

Anderson allegedly fled from a traffic stop by Wilkinson at about 2:45 a.m. that day. Officers from Lewis and Idaho counties and a patrol officer from the Nez Perce Tribe testified about following Anderson for miles at speeds generally around 35 to 40 mph, but occasionally accelerating up to 69 mph.

The officers tried to stop him several times. Once, Nez Perce Tribal Officer Marcus Horton stopped his vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 162 and Old Highway 7 — commonly known as the Four Corners — but Anderson swerved past him and headed out onto the graveled Meadow Creek Road.

"This crazy bastard just went right around us," Wilkinson said on an audio recording.

Officers testified they were worried that Anderson would take the chase out onto U.S. Highway 95, but before he got there, Anderson turned onto Canyon Road, drove a few miles and ended up at a residence where the road stopped and the gunbattle took place.

Monson questioned all the officers about their lack of writing out a report following the incident. Most of the officers said they were told by their superiors not to make a report; the incident was investigated by a special task force.

But the long chase and the confrontation were recorded on the officers' body cameras and a vehicle camera.

After Anderson was shot and the officers determined none of them was hurt, they got Anderson out of his vehicle and laid him down in a recovery position to help him breathe. He can be heard coughing and moaning but was unresponsive when officers tried to talk to him.

He was eventually picked up by a medical helicopter and taken first to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, then to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

After his release from the hospital a few days later, he was taken into custody, waived extradition and was returned to Idaho.

The trial will continue today and is expected to be submitted to the jury for deliberation in the afternoon.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.