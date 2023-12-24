Officers track down wanted escapee

Dec. 23—A Nashville man was taken into custody following a manhunt that took place in Wilson County on Monday morning.

Marco Lewis, 42, faces a series of charges following the incident.

According to information provided by the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 9:45 on Wednesday morning, a grey Honda was spotted by an officer driving in the wrong direction on South Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, near Interstate 40.

However, the motorist fled, and though the officer didn't give chase, he was able to see the car's license plate number.

A be-on-the-lookout warning was issued by the Mt. Juliet Police Department for the vehicle.

The vehicle's license plate number was entered into Guardian Shield, the department's license plate reader program, and moments later, the license plate was detected along Beckwith Road and then on Central Pike.

Officers attempted to pursue the car, but the vehicle again fled.

However, the license plate software recognized the car once again traveling on South Mt. Juliet Road, headed in the direction of Stewarts Ferry Pike.

An officer found that the car had crashed, and a witness indicated that the driver ran into the woods nearby.

A search team consisting of Mt. Juliet police officers, Wilson County Sheriff's deputies and K-9 Majilo was deployed into the woods as the K-9 tracked Lewis. He was found in a creek.

Lewis was reportedly attempted to discard multiple illegal drugs into the water, and it was suspected that he had ingested a dangerous amount of drugs, so he was transported to the hospital for care.

Officers found a handgun, cash and more drugs in the car, with it being suspected that the substances included fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Lewis faces charges that include evading, resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful drug possession for resale.

Lewis was wanted by U.S. Marshals as an escapee who had a weapons offense. He was also wanted in Wilson County for a 2015 incident related to forgery.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers were on the scene as well.