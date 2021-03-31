Officers’ traffic stop leads to Charlotte man’s arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Andrew Dys
·1 min read

Drug investigators stopped a North Carolina man in York County, S.C., who had no driver’s license, but the officers discovered 94 grams of heroin.

Luis Angel Orozco Mercado, 22, of Charlotte, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking heroin, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

The felony charge of trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin in South Carolina carries a mandatory 25 years in prison for a conviction, state law shows.

The drug officers pulled Mercado over on Lloyd White Road between Clover and the North Carolina state line, according to a police incident report. Drug agents seized the heroin, more than $1,300 in cash, and the Honda car Mercado was driving.

Mercado was issued a misdemeanor ticket for driving without a license. He remains at the York County jail without bail after an initial appearance in court on the drug trafficking charge.

