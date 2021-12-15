Standoff in Hobart cleared after shot fired at Centerline Drive apartment; shelter-in-place order lifted

HOBART - A shot was fired and a woman slightly injured Wednesday during an hours-long standoff in a building at a Centerline Drive apartment complex.

The incident, which began Wednesday morning as a disturbance between a man and a woman, prompted Brown County sheriff's officials to tell people to avoid the area because of what they called simply an "active situation." Police detoured traffic to the area and directed residents of the complex remain inside their homes.

Police later sought warrants for an arrest. At about 1:35 p.m., authorities told people to "shelter in place" if they were in a residence within a half-mile of the 700 block of Centerline Drive.

A lone gunshot was fired during the incident; a woman in the apartment was injured though not by the gunshot, Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Randy Bani told WLUK-TV. He said police had tried to contact the man, but he did not respond.

Police brought a SWAT unit and a drone to the scene at mid-afternoon. But authorities were able to clear the situgation before 4 p.m. without further incident.

The incident affected schools in the Pulaski School District. Two school district buses were unable to pick up students in the Centerline Drive area Wednesday morning because of the disturbance.

In the afternoon, district officials had parents of Hillcrest Elementary School students pick up the students at school rather than send the children home on buses. Middle and high school students in the district who live near the incident scene were bused to Lannoye Elementary School to be picked up by parents there.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 265-2070 or dschneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Shot fired during standoff in Hobart; residents told to avoid Centerline Drive area