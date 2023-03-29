Officers were justified in firing guns during August shooting, Norfolk’s top prosecutor says

Two Norfolk police officers will not face charges after they fired shots during an August patrol stop.

In an email to Virginia State Police, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi concluded the facts don’t support criminal charges against the officers because they were responding to the use of deadly force.

Around 9:35 p.m. on August 31, Sergeant Edward Lord and Investigator Logan Luketic were on patrol when they noticed two “suspicious vehicles” stopped in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue, near Ballentine Boulevard, according to a September news release.

A man near the vehicles started firing on the officers, wounding Luketic. Luketic and Lord fired their service weapons.

Ali A. Moore was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm, among other offenses.

A 13-year-old was also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, according to previous reporting.

Another man was located on the scene with gunshot wounds. It was unclear who shot him.

Fatehi declined to elaborate on his conclusions, citing his obligation to give Moore a fair trial.

