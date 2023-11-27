Officers say a woman was arrested after locking herself at the entrance of PUMA Outlet Store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was arrested at the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Friday after officers say she attached herself to the front doors of the PUMA Outlet Store in an act of protest.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene on Nov. 24 around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a disorderly disturbance and trespassing. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Delaney Larkin locked to the entry of the store with a bike lock, preventing entry and exit from the business.

Delaney Larkin (Courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

Larkin was removed from the store doors and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Court documents confirm that Larkin was protesting due to the store’s sponsorship deal with the Israel Football Association (IFA). There were other Black Friday protests at Puma stores in other cities, calling on the company to end its sponsorship deal with the IFA.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.