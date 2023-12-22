Official: 3,900 trucks waiting in line at Polish border to enter Ukraine

Amid the ongoing blockade and protest by Polish truckers, 3,900 trucks are waiting in line to enter Ukraine from Poland, Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said on national television on Dec. 22.

Polish truckers began blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers. The blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.

Polish truckers say the suspension of the permit system has caused a massive influx of Ukrainian goods to the EU. Representatives of Polish and Slovak truckers also say that the transport of goods is undercutting business in their respective countries, which Ukrainian officials deny.

Demchenko said four border crossings were blocked as of the morning of Dec. 22.

Around 1,700 trucks were waiting in line at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing.

Previously, Slovak and Hungarian truckers had intermittently joined the protests and blocked crossings in their respective countries, but Demchenko said border crossings in Slovakia and Hungary were operating normally.

