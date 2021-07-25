Official: 4 Pakistani soldiers die in road accident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Four Pakistani soldiers died on Sunday when their vehicle plunged down a ravine off a curvy mountain road in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, the military said in a statement.

The soldiers were in the semi-autonomous region to police its local parliamentary polls, it added. Another three soldiers and the driver were injured in the accident.

Violence has marred the voting, with local administration officials saying two supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice) Party were shot and killed at a polling station.

The shooting involved supporters of the rival Pakistan People’s Party, once led by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in 2007 as she campaigned.

Pakistan and neighbor India each control part of the former princely state of Kashmir. Both countries claim a united Kashmir as their own. They have fought two wars over Kashmir and have come close to another on more than one occasion.

The specter of a war causes deep international concern because both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Typhoon In-fa hits China following flooding chaos

    China cancelled flights, closed businesses and suspended train services in Shanghai and neighbouring areas on Sunday as heavy winds and rains from a typhoon battered the country’s east. Typhoon In-fa, which has brought heavy rains to the Philippines and Taiwan in recent days, made landfall on an archipelago off China’s east on Sunday lunchtime. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the typhoon was expected to hit coastal areas on the mainland later in the evening. Hundreds o

  • Typhoon In-Fa Makes Landfall Southeast of Shanghai

    Typhoon In-fa made landfall on China’s east coast, south of Shanghai, on July 25, according to weather officials.China’s Central Meteorological Observatory said the typhoon had reached the coastal town of Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province on Sunday afternoon with wind speeds of up to 38 meters per second (85 mph).The typhoon made landfall just days after parts of central China were devastated by deadly floods.Footage shared by local authorities shows a car being towed through floodwaters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang’s capital, on Saturday. Credit: Hangzhou Public Security Bureau via Storyful

  • Crews battle blaze raging across N. Calif., Nevada

    The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continues to burn through miles of timber in national-forest land. More than 1,200 firefighters are battling blaze, which has forced evacuations in several communities in Nevada and California. (July 23)

  • Pelosi confident in bipartisan committee, plans to add more Republicans

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is confident in the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulling his recommendations. EXCLUSIVE: On whether rejecting two GOP lawmakers from the Jan. 6 commission could raise concerns over credibility, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos: "We will find the truth, that truth will have the confidence of the American people."

  • Portman slams Pelosi's threat to withhold infrastructure bill until Senate passes larger package

    If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds off voting on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until a larger bill is passed through reconciliation by the Senate, the Democrats could end up with nothing, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday. Pelosi, in a separate interview earlier on ABC's "This Week," said that she plans to stick with her decision to hold any vote on the bipartisan deal until after the Senate passes a larger infrastructure package through reconciliation. "I won't put it on the floor until we have the rest of the initiative," Pelosi said.

  • 'You are the worst human being': Montana man shouts down Tucker Carlson in video from fly fishing store

    Tucker Carlson found himself in a pretty kettle of fish after he was confronted by a customer at a fly fishing store.

  • Nancy Mace Called Herself a 'New Voice' for the GOP. Then She Pivoted.

    MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Rep. Nancy Mace had just delivered the kind of red-meat remarks that would ordinarily thrill the Republican voters in attendance here on a recent sweltering evening, casually comparing liberal Democrats to terrorists — the “Hamas squad,” she called them — and railing against their “socialist” spending plans. But asked to give an assessment of her congresswoman, Mara Brockbank, a former leader of the Charleston County Republican Party who previously endorsed Mace, was less

  • She Wants to Be the MAGA Queen of Orange County. Will Her Ugly Past Stop Her?

    MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesAfter the abrupt departure of an anti-mask, ex-UFC fighter city council member, Huntington Beach, California, is careening toward a wild special election highlighted by a candidate who filmed herself at a protest with men who would later go on to storm the U.S. Capitol and drink goat blood in a pagan ritual.From late December until June 1, Tito Ortiz served as a Huntington Beach city councilor and “mayor pro tem.” The months-long term was un

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Ship hunts foreign ships doing work reserved for US crews

    Offshore energy service companies are out to find foreign-flagged ships hauling pipeline parts and other energy-related equipment from U.S. ports and delivering or installing them in U.S. waters. The Offshore Marine Service Association has launched a ship to gather photos and videos of ships it considers to be violating a 1920 law requiring U.S. vessels to carry cargo between U.S. locations. It will provide such evidence to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which enforces the law, and to trade publications, said Aaron Smith, president and CEO of the association.

  • Donald Trump was 'almost giddy' watching the Capitol riot on TV, author says

    It took hours for Ivanka Trump and aides to convince the president to rebuke the Capitol riot, according to "I Alone Can Fix It" author Carol Leonnig.

  • Joe Biden Responds To Rally Heckle With A Ding Of Donald Trump

    The president swiped at his predecessor in response to protesters.

  • Builder Of $30 Million Private Section Of Trump Border Wall Reportedly Looking For Buyers

    Maybe think of it more as a "bike path," the owner of Fisher Sand and Gravel told Bloomberg.

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation head warns of 'severe repercussions' after senior aide's tweet

    The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."

  • Ben & Jerry’s boycott is neither anti-Semitic nor a rejection of Israel | Opinion

    The most stunning thing about the Great Ice Cream War between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel is the explosive Israeli reaction.

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Wants to Be Governor. Her Crony Keeps Talking About Killing Cops.

    John Roark /The Idaho Post-Register via APIdaho’s rogue lieutenant governor—now vying for the state’s top job—loves to say she “backs the blue.” But for several years she has funneled money to a far-right operative who uses his social media platform to advocate violence against law enforcement.The $26,785 Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office has paid Parrish Miller for “professional services” and “computer services” since she assumed her position in 2019 attracted scrutiny during a legislative hea

  • Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed

    The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula. "We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it," Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg. Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.

  • China blasts NBC for using 'incomplete map' during Opening Ceremony broadcast

    The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.

  • Photos show a newborn baby had to sleep on a bench in a Border Patrol station after detained mother gave birth into her pants

    The photos were included in a watchdog report that found CBP often doesn't move quickly enough to release newborns and their moms.

  • At the recent CPAC, attendees celebrated the failure of Biden's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults. Now top Republicans have U-turned, urging people to get their jab.

    This U-turn has seen Mitch McConnell, Rob DeSantis, and Tommy Tuberville get their vaccines and tell the public to do the same - saying it is vital.